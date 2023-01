Re: “I bought a Tesla to help the environment — now I’m embarrassed to drive it” [Jan. 8, Opinion]:

I would like very much to encourage guest essay author John Blumenthal to sell his Tesla. He will never feel comfortable with this car, and I suggest that he follow his conscience if he wants to live in peace. There are many other electric vehicles from which to choose. I drive one myself and am very happy with it.

So Mr. Blumenthal, do the right thing.

Jeanne O’Dea, Seattle