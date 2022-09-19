Re: “Jay Inslee continues to raise campaign cash. Will he run for a fourth term?” [Sept. 15, Local News]:

Nothing screams the need for term limits more than two things. One, the fact that Gov. Jay Inslee’s reelection campaign has raised roughly $1.5 million. While the article points out he has not announced, the fact that a 71-year-old would even consider a fourth term is frightening to this reader. Second, the fact that U.S. Sen. Patty Murray is another 71-year-old who could potentially be reelected.

Career politicians are the key issue in the problem of politics today. While Inslee and Murray are in different branches of government, the need for term limits is the same. We need term limits on the state and federal levels now.

Jim Van Camp, Camano Island