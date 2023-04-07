Re: “Tennessee’s House expels 2 Democrats for gun protest” [April 7, A1]:

The more things change the more they stay the same. In 1965, Georgia state Rep. Julian Bond was denied his seat in the Georgia State House of Representatives because the membership deemed him subversive and unpatriotic for publicly denouncing the war in Vietnam. In a subsequent lawsuit, filed by Rep. Bond (Bond v. Floyd, 1966), Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote for a unanimous Supreme Court that Bond’s First Amendment rights to freedom of assembly and speech had been violated, and ordered he be seated.

So, too, should Tennessee Assembly Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson file for a writ of mandamus, Federal District Court, in Nashville, against the Tennessee Assembly.

Steven L. Kendall, Seattle