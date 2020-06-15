Re: “Telemedicine is here to stay — now we need to fund it” [Opinion, June 12]:

Dr. Jillian Worth presented some compelling arguments for telemedicine in her Op-Ed. But as a former colleague of hers at Virginia Mason and a retired gastroenterologist, I have some concerns about the overall and future value of telemedicine. At the risk of sounding old-fashioned, there were a number of times that I was evaluating a patient for upper abdominal pain and noticed engorgement of the jugular veins that would not be clearly evident during a telemedicine visit. And when the patient had significant cardiovascular problems such as pulmonary hypertension or pericarditis. I also cannot envision a credible dermatologist who would be comfortable evaluating a pigmented skin lesion by video.

During the time of COVID-19, physicians had to abandon face-to-patient evaluations. There still remains the value of the old-fashioned, personal contact with a patient and physical examination, despite her example of the cello musician. It is not time to abandon physician to patient contact entirely to telemedicine, when it is safe for all concerned.

James Bredfeldt, M.D., FACP, Bellevue