The argument that companies such as Epik.com are only hosting platforms and have no obligation to police their sites is false.

It would only be valid if they, like the gifts of nature and the rights of man, were open and free to all. Epik.com is not a gift of God or an inalienable right, it is a business, a service clients pay for, and like the businesses of banks, transportation and media, it should not be immune from penalty if it turns a blind eye as its service is used to poison children’s minds with hate.

Carl Sander, Seattle