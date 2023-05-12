It’s incredible how big of a problem cell phone usage is at school. About a third of the kiddos in most classes at the two Seattle area high schools where I teach have just checked out and use them as a pacifier. The teachers don’t enforce them being put away consistently. The kiddos might put the phones down when asked, but they are on them moments later. As a substitute teacher, I get open defiance if I insist they be put away. It’s a losing battle.

It’s a top-down problem that needs to be addressed. Somehow my generation made it through without them. More dialogue needs to happen about how to effectively use them so young brains don’t waste their educational time. And grow up checked out in life.

Lorinda Hines, Seattle