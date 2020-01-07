Re: “State teachers get mailer encouraging them to stop paying union dues”:

I am a substitute teacher with Seattle Public Schools. I am also a proud union member. A few years ago, I worked as a sub in another state. Its system used a third party to contract with school districts for substitute services. There was no union, so this contractor had no obligation or incentive to work out problems its employees had with school districts.

I had a number of challenges, but one sticks out. I received a call directly from the head of a district’s human-resources department demanding that I switch school assignments. This happened after I already had been assigned, and I was happy with the assignment. If I refused, this person threatened to complain to the contractor and demand that I was no longer welcome to work in that district. This type of contact was against protocol, and it was definitely not professional. But the incentive for the contractor to get along with the school’s HR department was greater than it was to demand fair and respectful treatment of its employees. I learned from other teachers that this was not an unusual event. The pay also was significantly less.

Go unions!

Mark Ukelson, Seattle