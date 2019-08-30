Re: “Seattle teachers OK new 3-year contract, with salaries reaching $63K to $124K” [Aug. 28, A1]:

We nurses are envious! Harborview RNs just signed a contract giving us a 2% raise now and additional 2% next July 2020. There were no increases in our differentials for working nights, weekends or evenings.

We work all major holidays, and summers are our busiest times of the year. We work in hazardous conditions around every germ they make, and are frequently the target of verbal and physical abuse. Breaks are frequently missed due to lack of staff.

So congratulations, Seattle teachers. We nurses hope to catch up with you some day.

Gayle Krona RN/CCRN, Seattle