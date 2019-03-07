Re: “Inslee takes climate message on the campaign trail in Iowa”:
The Washington State Patrol is seeking a $1.3 million budgetary increase largely in order to cover the expense of the troopers who accompany Gov. Jay Inslee on his “I-Want-To-Be-President Tour.”
Why should the taxpayers of this state, already way behind in its funding of schools and infrastructure, pay for Inslee’s self-promotional junket rather than demand that his own campaign budget do so?
Rush Riese, Medina
