Re: “Inslee takes climate message on the campaign trail in Iowa”:

The Washington State Patrol is seeking a $1.3 million budgetary increase largely in order to cover the expense of the troopers who accompany Gov. Jay Inslee on his “I-Want-To-Be-President Tour.”

Why should the taxpayers of this state, already way behind in its funding of schools and infrastructure, pay for Inslee’s self-promotional junket rather than demand that his own campaign budget do so?

Rush Riese, Medina