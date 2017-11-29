I’m a constituent from Seattle and have written to my representatives to ask them to oppose the Senate tax plan. This bill is not only designed as a wealth transfer from the middle class, but it contains many provisions which cause harm that is not strictly economic:

Deep cuts to Medicaid, putting our neediest citizens at risk; taxing tuition benefits and eliminating the student loan interest deduction (deepening this administration’s ongoing attack against education and intellectual understanding); and language enabling an “unborn child” to be a beneficiary of a 529 educational savings account (language that attempts to open the door to legal personhood for fetuses in another step toward stripping the right of women to abortions).

Pearl Klein, Seattle