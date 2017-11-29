I’m a constituent from Seattle and have written to my representatives to ask them to oppose the Senate tax plan. This bill is not only designed as a wealth transfer from the middle class, but it contains many provisions which cause harm that is not strictly economic:
Deep cuts to Medicaid, putting our neediest citizens at risk; taxing tuition benefits and eliminating the student loan interest deduction (deepening this administration’s ongoing attack against education and intellectual understanding); and language enabling an “unborn child” to be a beneficiary of a 529 educational savings account (language that attempts to open the door to legal personhood for fetuses in another step toward stripping the right of women to abortions).
Pearl Klein, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.