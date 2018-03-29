It makes no sense to further tax businesses for hiring people. Do we really need to de-incentivize hiring? I propose an alternative idea.

Companies that are recruiting out-of-state talent, rather than cultivating and finding it locally, have accelerated, if not created, our housing crisis. It’s only fair they should chip in a larger share.

Instead of a head tax, tax businesses for each person hired who has lived in the state for less than two years. These are the people who increase the demand on housing and services. A tax on out-of-state hires might encourage businesses to look for and train people who already live here and need good jobs.

If Amazon and other giants can’t find the talent they need here — which I question — why don’t they start an institute that would train young people from this city and state in the skills they want?

Susan Ward, Seattle