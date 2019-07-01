Re: “Save Seattle neighborhoods”:

Proposals to address the affordable housing shortage in Seattle and King County usually involve changes in zoning and building codes to facilitate building more housing units. However, these changes would have serious adverse effects.

Before changing the codes, we should determine how many existing units are empty investment properties. Taxing these empty housing units appropriately would be an incentive for the owners to rent them long-term or would generate more taxes to address the housing shortage. Vancouver, B.C., is already doing this.

Paul Jones, Mercer Island