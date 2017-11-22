The Republican tax “reform” bill that is being rushed through the Senate is a gigantic red herring. The bill’s backers trumpet how it will give tax cuts to the middle class, neglecting to point out that the great bulk of the cuts will accrue to large corporations and the 1 percent. Plus, many taxpayers on the lower end of the scale will eventually see tax increases.

More insidious is the long-term result that the Republicans will be able to “starve the beast.” With the proposed tax cuts, government revenue will be significantly decreased. (Trickle-down economics has never been shown to work — check Kansas for a recent example.) The result will be exploding deficits, so that Congress will feel compelled to cut benefits, e.g., Medicare and Medicaid. These facts are the reason that the bill is being pushed toward a vote with such haste.

Richard Wesley Aman, Auburn