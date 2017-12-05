Now that both houses of Congress have passed their versions of a tax giveaway, the Republicans are already talking about “reforming” welfare, Social Security and Medicare.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch said that Congress needed to stop wasting Americans’ money on “liberal programs” for the poor.

I say to Sen. Hatch, we wouldn’t need welfare and other “liberal” programs if all of the corporations you just gave a huge tax gift would pay their employees a livable wage and there was affordable health care. It’s actually the corporations that are living off of the “liberal” programs for the poor.

Bill Pellettieri, Tacoma