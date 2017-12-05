Early Saturday morning, Senate Republicans voted for a tax bill that will increase tax burdens for the middle class, increase the debt and hand over the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas companies. The coastal plain represents some of the most critical Arctic ecosystem habitat for species ranging from polar bears and caribou to migratory birds and waterfowl that touch all 50 states and nearly every continent on the globe.

Don’t throw nearly 40 years of bipartisan support for the Arctic Refuge to buy a few votes for a seriously flawed tax bill. As members go to conference to work on a compromise bill, I urge them to remove the Arctic Refuge from any bill moving forward.

Darren Gray, Seattle