The recent targeted assassination of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been widely lauded.
Where is the evidence that the policy is effective at degrading enemy military capabilities? Leaders are often replaced quickly by their lieutenants, who may be more capable and/or more violent. Ultimately, the goal is to win the war, not to play Whack-a-Mole.
Alex Whitworth, Seattle
