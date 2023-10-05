By
The Seattle Times

Re: “As Seattle Targets close, shoppers question if crime really is to blame” [Sept. 27, Business]:

Self-checkout, as an alternative to hiring more employees, may have seemed a less expensive option for businesses. Could it be that it is not true? Entire carts full of items with no supervision at self-checkout is an invitation to shoplift, especially to those with limited resources.

My thought is Target is not forthcoming with an accurate explanation or taking the easy explanation, or worse yet, playing into politics to justify the store closures.

J. Dan McClure, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories