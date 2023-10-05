Re: “As Seattle Targets close, shoppers question if crime really is to blame” [Sept. 27, Business]:

Self-checkout, as an alternative to hiring more employees, may have seemed a less expensive option for businesses. Could it be that it is not true? Entire carts full of items with no supervision at self-checkout is an invitation to shoplift, especially to those with limited resources.

My thought is Target is not forthcoming with an accurate explanation or taking the easy explanation, or worse yet, playing into politics to justify the store closures.

J. Dan McClure, Seattle