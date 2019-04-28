I would like to respond to the person who was incensed when a checker asked her if she would like the senior discount, and also incensed when a person had the audacity to try to complement her on her power walking because most gray-haired, wrinkly folks don’t power walk. [“If I want a senior discount, kiddo, I’ll ask for it,” Opinion/My Take, April 6.]

Good heavens! She of course has the right to be incensed and angry and ready to interpret any comment in the worst possible way, but there is another way.

When a person tries to be helpful (a clerk) or a person tries to pay you a complement (a walker) and it comes out kind of awkward … let it go.

There are truly insensitive and downright mean folks out there who should be called out for what they say and do, but not folks trying to be helpful and kind.

As for this 71-year-old, gray, wrinkly senior citizen, I will take the discount and with a big “Thank you!”

Paul Cooke, Seattle