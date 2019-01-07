I was startled to read that Heather Marx, city downtown mobility director, has no interest in promoting bicycling during the Seattle Squeeze, calling it a “hard sell” during January.

Data from the Fremont Bridge bicycle counter shows 58,591 bike trips across that bridge alone during January of 2018 — that’s almost 2,000 trips a day, without the pressure of the Seattle Squeeze. Since then, the north-south connection through downtown on Second Avenue has been completed, a southbound connection on Seventh Avenue has been constructed, and east-west connections on Pike-Pine have been added.

Shouldn’t the city be encouraging people to take advantage of those improvements and try biking? I’m a 72-year-old woman, and I bike year-round. It’s not that hard to sell.

Merlin Rainwater, Seattle