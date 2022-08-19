Re: “More U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip” [Aug. 14, Nation]:

If U.S. lawmakers are serious about supporting Taiwan, then they need to move quickly to pass the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 to provide the security assistance needed to bolster the island’s defenses and avert a possible future direct military conflict between the United States and China. Taiwan produces 90% of the world’s most advanced semiconductors that are required in sophisticated computer systems and military platforms. With so much at stake, the United States would have no choice but to intervene militarily to prevent Beijing from taking control of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and gaining a competitive advantage over the U.S. and its allies — an advantage that Chinese President Xi Jinping would not hesitate to exploit to bully democratic nations into submission.

Providing security assistance to Taipei through the passage of the Taiwan Policy Act will certainly aggravate Xi and lead to an escalation in U.S.-China relations. However, U.S. policymakers must move forward with the bill’s passage unfazed. Quickly arming Taipei before Beijing is ready for a military invasion of Taiwan will deter China and stave off conflict between the world’s two most powerful militaries.

Alexander Stewart, Steilacoom