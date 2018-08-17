Thank you for publishing Lucinda George Simpson’s beautifully written opinion piece full of wisdom.

Now is the time for all of us to take Tahlequah’s heartbreak and turn it into action. Will we change the way we live on this planet before it’s too late? How many more species will we cast into the abyss of extinction? How much more garbage will we let pile up in our oceans? Will we finally cast off our obsession with material accumulation as the highest measure of success and make living simply our focus instead? Will we look at our diets and how devastating animal agriculture is to our Earth’s waterways and salmon runs and change accordingly, and eat more plants, as our bodies were meant for? Will we limit our own population numbers with the understanding that we have already vastly exceeded the planet’s carrying capacity for our numbers and our insatiable appetites?

Tahlequah is beseeching us to listen. Will we?

Stephanie Bell, SeaTac