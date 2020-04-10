In response to Derrick Nunnally’s column on Tacoma’s landmark church, Holy Rosary, “A Tacoma skyline landmark deserves better than the bulldozer” [April 3, Opinion]:

For six years in the late 1970s I served as pastor of Assumption Church, Bellingham, with a classic brick Gothic church, almost the twin of Holy Rosary. I learned firsthand the expense of proper maintenance for big, brick buildings. That parish community just spent $1.2 million for major masonry updates.

Unfortunately, in recent years the pastors and lay leadership at Holy Rosary have not been vigilant in caring for their church building. The $2 million to $7 million now required for major deferred maintenance is clearly beyond the financial means of a parish community that has shrunk from 500 to 300 families. Like other mainline religions, Catholic membership and weekly participation at Mass have dwindled.

If the wider Tacoma community values the iconic religious witness of the Holy Rosary steeple, I would propose that a responsible civic entity with the needed finances approach the Archdiocese of Seattle with a proposal to restore the steeple and perhaps create a park on the rest of the church site.

Especially in the face of the major economic setbacks from the coronavirus epidemic, this is a time for Catholic parishes and local communities to focus on basic needs and services.

Patrick Callahan, Seattle