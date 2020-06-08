As family-medicine physicians in Seattle, we’re on the front lines of the pandemic. We’ve also witnessed systemic inequality and racism that people of color, especially Black people, face in Seattle. We stand with protesters demanding overdue justice after the horrific murders of George Floyd and many other Black people at the hands of police. We stand with them to assert: Black Lives Matter.

Thousands of Seattleites have joined Americans in all 50 states to protest systemic inequality and racism. Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Seattle Police Department have responded with violence, using tear gas and flash bangs on protesters, including children. The protesters SPD has attacked are our neighbors, patients, loved ones and fellow health-care workers.

Protesters for justice deserve to be heard, not attacked, by their mayor and police. After more than 10,000 citizen complaints against SPD last week, we call on Mayor Durkan to curb police presence at protests; start exercising police accountability measures and expand them; reduce and cap the number of SPD officers living outside of the communities they police; demilitarize SPD; and empower a community review board to investigate police complaints.

Lea Heller, M.D., on behalf of Concerned Family Physicians of Seattle