Re: “Judge rules BNSF intentionally violated terms of easement with Swinomish tribe” [March 27, Northwest] and “Protect Swinomish tribe, environment from railroad company” [March 27, Opinion]:

Thanks to The Seattle Times for coverage of the train derailment on Swinomish land. BNSF totally ignoring its signed agreement with the tribe while it powered through with its own agenda was just stunning. This is exactly the kind of history we need to be learning.

More information makes better all-around citizens. The citizens of Florida should take a lesson.

Mary Jones, Seattle