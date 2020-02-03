Re: “Swedish nursing-vacancy rate double that of other hospitals” [Jan. 31, A1]:

In the article on Swedish Medical Center’s strike, I was astounded by the trenchant statement by both CEO Guy Hudson and Chief Nursing Officer Margo Bykonen as to why staff had been cut to dangerous lows until the rest of the staff felt it necessary to strike: “These changes were based on operational business decisions for the organization.” What a perfect excuse to put lives in danger.

On page A2 was the headline “Judge rules Johnson & Johnson pelvic mesh ads deceptive.”

With Boeing, this is a trifecta of corporate unconscionable actions. When money trumps the safety of people, we know what is wrong with America.

Jan Jarvis, Seattle