Kudos to the investigative team of The Seattle Times [“Seattle’s Swedish Health nurses vote no confidence in leadership.”
As a patient and former donor I have watched Swedish Hospital go from a warm, caring, competent hospital that saved my life twice to a big-business, cost-cutting-oriented organization. Thank you for exposing the root causes of this change.
Robert Blumberg, Seattle
