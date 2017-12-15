Share story

Kudos to the investigative team of The Seattle Times [“Seattle’s Swedish Health nurses vote no confidence in leadership.”

As a patient and former donor I have watched Swedish Hospital go from a warm, caring, competent hospital that saved my life twice to a big-business, cost-cutting-oriented organization. Thank you for exposing the root causes of this change.

Robert Blumberg, Seattle

 

