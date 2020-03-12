Re: “One UW student’s bold vision: Make this Ravenna coffee shop Seattle’s first zero-waste cafe” [March 2, Northwest]:

Jacob Huskey is setting the perfect example for all other small businesses in the Greater Seattle area. It’s businesses such as these that promote the need for change and demonstrate how, with patience and perseverance, combating pollution is easier than we think. Huskey’s courage in leading his employer toward zero-waste serves as a role model for all its customers, employees and similar small businesses.

We can all take a little encouragement from businesses like these home with us and spark change in our own lifestyles. If I could offer one piece of advice toward achieving zero waste, it would be to look for alternative energy sources in providing power to the shop. According to EnergySage, a leading data provider in the solar market, “the average commercial property owner in the U.S. can reduce overall energy costs by 75% by going solar,” as reported in The Balance.

I urge Huskey to keep up the good work — we need more people like him.

Thomas McElfresh, Sammamish