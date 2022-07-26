I appreciate Hugh Spitzer’s “We’ve seen this U.S. Supreme Court before” [July 17, Opinion], but we have to be bolder if we are to restore our rights rapidly being shredded. We need to expand the Supreme Court to 18 justices in the next Congress. They could be “regional” justices selected one from each of the nine federal circuit courts. Two justices would retire every two years, not just one. The main criteria are that they repudiate an “originalist” viewpoint and advocate for “restorative” interpretations of constitutional law.

This “restorative” view would argue confidently that the Ninth Amendment (“The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people”) includes the right of privacy. Americans must adamantly insist that this guarantees our right to privacy to marry whomever we chose as well as the right to make reproductive decisions regarding our own bodies. This would certainly include no family being separated from their children without due process of law.

It’s important that the next Congress also legislate that Constitutional rights cannot be reduced or regulated by state governments.

Chuck S. Richards, Seattle