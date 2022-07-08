As a physician providing reproductive medical care to women, I have a personal interest in the recent court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. I once helped perform an abortion on a pregnant woman carrying a fetus with a serious (and ultimately lethal) birth defect. At the time, I thought this was a good thing, giving the woman control over a terrible situation.

Now that medical procedure is going to be viewed through the capricious legal lenses of 50 states. If I want to drive to the Grand Canyon, I’ll pass through Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Arizona. I have no idea which of those states will soon classify me as a felon.

The Supreme Court has dealt with this sort of challenge before — back in the mid-1800s. Slaves commonly ran away or were taken to free states. Once on free soil, some slaves thought they should be free, while slave owners thought otherwise — a perfect conundrum for the Supreme Court. The Dred Scott decision was the result, a decision that unfortunately helped trigger the Civil War.

Things have not worked out well when basic human rights vary state by state. It didn’t work then. It won’t work now.

Jon O. Neher, M.D., Renton