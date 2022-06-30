This Independence Day marks a sad step backward for our secular nation. Recent Supreme Court rulings have eroded the wall of separation between church and state that our founders constructed.

The court has ruled in support of tax dollars for religious schools, prayers during football games and against a woman’s right to choose whether to continue her pregnancy.

This does not reflect the direction of our nation, where nearly 1 in 3 Americans identify as having “no religion,” according to Pew Research. In King County, 43% of residents identify as religiously unaffiliated, according to PRRI Research.

We are proud to count ourselves as among the more than 75 million secular Americans who are not religious. And we are proud to be leaders of the local Freedom From Religion Foundation chapter in Washington, fighting to protect our “sacred” separation of church and state.

This Independence Day weekend, let’s reaffirm our commitment to keep religion out of government. There is no freedom of religion without a government that is free from religion.

Lewis and Linda Foerster, Chehalis