The fact that we would have to interpret the Constitution over time was well understood by our founders. It is literally etched in marble on the wall of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.: “I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as a civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”

If ever there was a refutation of the strict constructionists’ argument it is these words of Jefferson. Strict construction must be seen for what it is: a sham. And it is a sham elaborately designed to achieve political aims.

David B. Richardson, Seattle