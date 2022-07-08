The Founding Fathers had particular experiences that shaped the Bill of Rights. To assemble freely, publish ideas, speak their minds, pray or not pray were all fresh, hot priorities. Militias were their state defense: Militiamen needed guns. Many were lawyers — 4 of 10 amendments established trial rights and rights of the accused.

What they didn’t have was out-of-control gun violence. Nor personal weapons that could destroy beyond recognition scores of civilians in minutes. The question of abortion probably never crossed their minds — that was women’s business, and women were not present.

They lived before the Industrial Revolution, when dead rivers and factories belching polluted air were undreamed. The Earth becoming too warm to support the forests they knew, the seas rising and inundating seacoasts, were unimaginable.

The rights of women, of slaves, of the Earth itself, did not make it into the 18th-century Constitution. Still — they added that Ninth Amendment, which simply shows a narrow “originalist” interpretation, limiting rights to those specifically listed, was opposite to the Founders’ stated goals.

We must be able to respond to the climate and guns crises. We cannot deny women’s rights. The Constitution is not an 18th-century time capsule.

Susan Ward, Seattle