The U.S. Supreme Court recently made it more difficult for our president to deal with climate change [“Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions,” June 30, Nation]. We need to continue to move forward in our own state, though.

Two years ago, I replaced my 40-year-old gas furnace with a new gas furnace. No one told me how harmful that was to our environment, nor did anyone tell me that I could have easily installed an electric heat pump instead.

I understand it is not feasible to fund replacement of all existing gas furnaces. But our state’s legislative commitment to a 95% reduction in emissions by 2050 won’t be achievable if we continue to expand fossil-fuel infrastructure. To that end, the State Building Code Council is holding hearings this fall on all electrification amendments to the residential building code. Help protect current and future citizens of Washington and weigh in supporting these amendments: https://sbcc.wa.gov/about-sbcc

Wendy Krakauer, Seattle