Re: “We’ve seen this U.S. Supreme Court before” [July 17, Opinion]:

“If my fellow citizens want to go to hell I will help them. It’s my job.” As Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. knew, it was not the role of the court to construct a great and good society. If it were, we’d be ruled by a benevolent oligarchy of nine. The people through their legislative bodies make the laws, which the court only overrules if said laws violate the U.S. Constitution. The Supreme Court of 1905 wrongly placed its own judgment over legislative action and should be condemned. Today’s court rightly places democratically enacted legislation over prior judicial overreach, leaving it to the people to determine society’s best course of action. Those who claim the present justices are ideologically motivated must explain the June 2020 6-3 decision, written by former President Donald Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch, granting gay and transgender individuals protections from workplace discrimination.

To seek a more perfect union by moving the Supreme Court leftward is a perfectly reasonable course of action but an uncertain one that could take decades to bear fruit. An alternative course of action is to persuade your fellow citizens the laws and amendments you seek deserve to be enacted.

Ravi Moonka, Mercer Island