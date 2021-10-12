Maureen Dowd is right on to chide the Supreme Court for complaining about the majority of Americans thinking they are “a dangerous cabal of partisan hacks” [“The Supreme Court vs. Reality,” Oct. 12, Opinion]. And she didn’t even mention its horrendous Citizens United decision in 2010, which gave corporations and America’s wealthiest individuals the ability to corrupt our elections and undermine our democracy.

The numerous attempts to overturn that fateful 5-4 decision have failed, and now the Court holds a 6-3 conservative majority and can run roughshod over the will of the American people. The justices can harrumph all they want over what they believe are unfair perceptions of them, but Americans learned long ago to judge them by what they do, not what they say.

Steven Lequire, Des Moines