Re: “Supreme Court’s lack of a code of ethics undermines its legitimacy” [Sept. 22, Opinion]:

While the U.S. Supreme Court may not have the power of the purse or sword, it does have the ultimate power to remove personal liberty and abolish personal rights as we have seen (think death sentences; personal autonomy).

We expect those with such power to show integrity and fairness at all levels of government. Here in Washington state, even local planning commissioners are subject to the “Appearance of Fairness” doctrine — meaning that their decisions must be fair in fact and in appearance. It is astonishing that no such code or doctrine applies to the supreme arbiters in our land. It comes down to one word — arrogance.

Shelley Kneip, Lacey