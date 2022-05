Re: “Thomas says Supreme Court leak has eroded trust in institution” [May 15, Nation & World]:

Justice Clarence Thomas thinks that the Roe v. Wade leak may have irreparably sundered trust at the institution.

What has sundered trust is the intent by Thomas and his right-wing cohorts to turn back 100 years of social, political and humanitarian progress, which has moved the United States in the direction of becoming a modern state. What a tragedy.

Thomas Alden, Bellingham