Re: “Right-wing justices put court at odds with America” [July 3, Opinion]:

After reading the editorial, as well as several articles from other publications reprinted throughout The Seattle Times, it appears somebody needs to set the record straight. There is not, and never was, a constitutional right for women to have an abortion. That is the very reason that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

That case was in its inception a political decision made by a primarily liberal-dominated Supreme Court of the United States. Congress, the only branch of our government that has the authority to amend our Constitution, had no part in that decision.

It is the Supreme Court that interprets laws and determines if they are consistent with our Constitution. It cannot make laws. So despite the conservative-dominated SCOTUS of today, what this ruling did was remove this political decision. That’s why states can now make laws, in their legislative branch, that will either establish, forbid or regulate abortion in their respective jurisdictions. And of course, Congress can do likewise for our nation if it chooses.

Ron Bowman, Burien