The editorial “Stop Seattle’s head-tax inanity” [April 5, Opinion] seems to apply the logic of not biting the hand that feeds you. It assumes that “hand” belongs to the CEOs and corporate leaders of companies like Amazon who provide jobs and support the tax base. It assumes that if we “bite” that hand by passing a head tax, they will pick up and go elsewhere, leaving Seattle in the same shape as Detroit.

But if we have learned anything during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that the hand that feeds us belongs instead to people like grocery store and Amazon warehouse workers, delivery truck drivers, farm laborers and retail clerks.

Let’s implement a tax that supports the actual hands that feed us.

John Shifley, Seattle