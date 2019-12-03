Re: “College behind bars: Education’s transformative power for America’s incarcerated men and women”:

The Op-Ed stated that after 20 years of the Bard Prison Initiative, 96% of its graduates had stayed out of prison. Now that helps keep me safe.

It also mentioned that there’s bipartisan legislation to restore funding for prison-college education. That legislation is the Restoring Education And Learning (REAL) Act, H.R. 2168 in the House and S. 1074 in the Senate. Ask your Congressional delegation to support it.

Frederick Wamsley, Redmond