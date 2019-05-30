Thanks for “A Seattle home-remodeling plan: ban McMansions, boost cottages.”

I take issue with one small aspect of the article. The pictures showing “large,” “median” and “small” living spaces are problematic. “Small” is defined as 2,510 square feet, which is bigger than the roomy three-bedroom home where my husband and I raised our family. Our house was considered large when it was built in 1920, always felt spacious to us and has more than enough room for us to now build a basement apartment.

Under current zoning, houses like ours are being torn down and replaced by up to 5,250-square-foot houses, usually with only two or three people moving in. Seattle households have been getting smaller at the same time that houses got bigger, to the point where only the rich can afford the new houses that are being built. In order to slow that trend, create right-sized and more affordable housing, and allow residential neighborhoods like mine to welcome more people, we should support this McMansion ban as well as more flexibility in creating backyard cottages and mother-in-law units.

Alice Lockhart, Seattle