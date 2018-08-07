The editorial about fulfilling teacher supply wish lists was sad to read.

These are highly educated professionals who, in addition to their daily planning and teaching tasks, have to find clever ways to get the simplest tools for learning, even using out-of-pocket expense money. It is sad because this is one more reason too many teachers are leaving the profession after just a few years in the classroom. They are asked to take classes, paid out of pocket, to maintain their teaching certificates, and to fulfill an overwhelming list of demands in lesson plans, policy and individual school needs.

Teaching is closer to a six-day job of exhausting attention to detail that demands exceptional dedication. As public servants, do you see the police or firefighters having to go to such ends for supplies? We need to take a closer look at what is needed to keep our teachers in the profession, and not just busy finding supplies.

Jim Thompson, Seattle