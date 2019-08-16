I am a survivor of gun violence. My 19-year-old niece was murdered in 2014 by a hate-filled misogynistic young man near the University of California, Santa Barbara. Since her murder, I have become an activist in her honor. I could not save my niece, but I can help make our communities across our country safer.

Every day, 100 Americans are shot and killed. Passing both Background Checks S.42 and Extreme Risk Protection Order S.7 at the federal level will help all communities be safer. Suicide is responsible for 60% of gun deaths in America. Background checks will stop purchasers who should not have access to guns. ERPO will give law enforcement and families the tools to intervene and temporarily remove access to firearms when someone is deemed at risk of hurting themselves or others. With this as a start nationwide, lives will be saved.

Jane Weiss, Snohomish