In the middle of a #MeToo movement, fighting against sexual harassment, what takes place at Super Bowl half time? Shakira and Jennifer Lopez exuberantly dancing in very suggestive costumes.

This performance was way too much in your face. How do you explain all that to your sons and daughters?

Rather than watch Lopez show her bare buns to the camera, I would much prefer to watch dogs catching Frisbees. And people wonder what has happened to our society.

Nancy Bartholomy, Seattle