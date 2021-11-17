Re: “Substitute teachers never got much respect, but now they are in demand” [Nov. 11, Education]:

A three-word response to this article: more pay, respect.

I live in Longview. Sub pay in the area basically ranges from $150 to $200 per day. A large number of subs have years of experience. Sub pay should include credit for our time as contracted teachers. Sub wages are pathetic, and schools are petri dishes of disease under the best of circumstances. Lastly, acknowledge our presence (staff, students!), and treat us with the respect we deserve.

I’m retired. The fact is you need me more than I need you.

Claudia J. Jones, Longview