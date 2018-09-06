As a high school student, I speak from firsthand experience when I say that receiving a free ORCA pass rarely does the job of getting students to school on time.

I take the 128 bus. Students and downtown workers are in competition for seats. It is standing-room only, and there have been times when I’ve had to wait for the next bus, making me late.

To make it on time, many students catch an earlier bus that takes them to school about an hour early. Other students take a RapidRide Line bus halfway to school and walk the rest of the way.

I think that Seattle Public Schools has a responsibility to its students to do a better job at providing transportation.

Isabel Wilson, Seattle