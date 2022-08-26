When President Joe Biden first announced that he was thinking of eliminating student loans, I wrote him a letter. I congratulated him, as our country is in need of positive changes, and asked him to consider eliminating the outrageous interest (some more than the loan) for a faster payoff — not total elimination!

This irks me to no end as I do my best to be an honest, responsible citizen. I signed the contract to repay after college. It was not easy, but I worked it into my monthly budget with other responsible bills. This seems to follow the current trend with many things in life, “It is always someone else’s fault.” What happened to responsibility for your own life? You made the decision, you signed the dotted lines, you stepped off the curb while reading your text, but the driver is at fault?

Biden’s written reply acknowledging my letter was appreciated. Nothing about the loans. Looks like we all now have to pay the government for others again.

Leon White, Seattle