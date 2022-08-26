By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Biden to cancel $10K in student loan debt for many borrowers” [Aug. 25, A1]:

The recent across-the-board forgiveness of student loans is a bad idea, because $10,000 doesn’t help the average borrower that much. It’s like giving everyone $500 to boost the economy.

It makes more sense to wipe out debt for low-income earners who have worked in public service (e.g. teachers, social workers) for at least four years. That would be more in line with the free education that folks get for serving in the military before or after getting their college degree.

Phillip Thompson, Seattle

