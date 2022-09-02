Re: “President Biden’s reckless order on student loan debt forgiveness” [Aug. 29, Opinion]:

It was alarming to read Susan Shelley’s column stating that the student loan cancellation program could cost taxpayers upward of $300 billion to $600 billion. The column mentions that this figure includes all student-loan borrowers, including those who are ineligible for the cancellation due to the earnings cap.

What the column doesn’t say is that the total cost will span a 10-year period. The total number of taxpayers will almost certainly increase in the next decade, meaning the per-taxpayer share would decrease over that time span. The taxes will be collected from estates, corporations, partnerships and joint filers as well as single filers. It’s still a lot of money, but it pales in comparison to the $2.3-plus trillion the U.S. spent on an unwinnable 20-year war.

The numbers might never appease those of us who either had to pay our own way through college or who couldn’t afford to attend it at all. Then again, a quick internet search of some of the bizarre pet projects our tax dollars have funded over the years should put a fresh perspective on any issues of government-spending recklessness.

Teresa Mosteller, Seattle