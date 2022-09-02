Re: “Biden to cancel $10K in student loan debt for many borrowers” [Aug. 25, A1]:

When I was going to college, I worked multiple manual-labor jobs, as did most of the people I knew in college at the time. In the early 1970s, it was possible to earn enough money working manual-labor jobs to pay most or all college tuition, room and board costs.

I seldom hear any of our national leaders discuss how the cost of higher education has escalated, nor discuss remedies to the problem. A young person now must earn in a summer of working an average of more than $10,000 to pay for the upcoming one year of education in in-state tuition and fees at a public four-year institution. This is not possible.

At a time when there is excess money everywhere in this country, our young people, America’s top draft choices to compete in the world of tomorrow, often cannot afford to attend college without taking out loans.

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell criticized the loan forgiveness program. Is it possible one man, and the nation’s leaders, can be so out of touch with the reality of paying for a college education now? The solution to the staggering debt is quite possible, and right in front of us.

Bill Pharr, Seattle